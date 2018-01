Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Alfonso Dastis, (C) poses at the beginning of the ministerial summit of the 5+5 Dialogue held in Algiers, Algeria, on Jan. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Javier Martin

Foreign affairs ministers from southern Europe and north Africa on Sunday met in Algiers for the latest round of the Western Mediterranean Forum, also known as the 5+5 Dialogue, to coordinate security policies in the region, particularly issues related to Jerusalem and the fight against terrorism and illegal migration.

The ministers agreed on a final communique strongly criticizing the decision by United States President Donald Trump to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.