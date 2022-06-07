A student reads a sign at a school before China's annual National College Entrance Examination in Beijing, China, 07 June 2022. EFE/EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

Students lineup to enter a school for China's annual National College Entrance Examination in Beijing, China, 07 June 2022. EFE/EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

A student is hugged before entering a school for China's annual National College Entrance Examination in Beijing, China, 07 June 2022. EFE/EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

Police control the crowd as students enter a school for China's annual National College Entrance Examination in Beijing, China, 07 June 2022. EFE/EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

Students prepare to enter a school for China's annual National College Entrance Examination in Beijing, China, 07 June 2022. EFE/EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

A record number of nearly 12 million college candidates will be put to the test in China’s annual entrance exams, which kicked off Tuesday.