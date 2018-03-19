Texas authorities on Monday confirmed the similarities between the explosion on the weekend in southwestern Austin and three blasts caused by package bombs earlier this month in the Texas capital, and local police said they believe they are dealing with a "serial bomber."
"We are clearly dealing with what we expect to be a serial bomber at this point," Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said at a Monday news conference. "We have seen similarities in the devices that exploded here last night and the other three devices."