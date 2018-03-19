FBI agents investigate at the scene of a bomb blast in Austin, Texas, on March 19, 2018. Two people have been killed and four injured by bomb blasts in the Texas capital since the beginning of March. EFE-EPA/ Stephen Spillman

Police investigate at the scene of a bomb blast in Austin, Texas, on March 19, 2018. Two people have been killed and four injured by bomb blasts in the Texas capital since the beginning of March. EFE-EPA/ Stephen Spillman

Austin police chief Brian Manley speaks with the media on March 19, 2018, regarding the series of bomb blasts in the Texas capital since the beginning of March that have killed two people and injured four others. EFE-EPA/ Stephen Spillman

Texas authorities on Monday confirmed the similarities between the explosion on the weekend in southwestern Austin and three blasts caused by package bombs earlier this month in the Texas capital, and local police said they believe they are dealing with a "serial bomber."

"We are clearly dealing with what we expect to be a serial bomber at this point," Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said at a Monday news conference. "We have seen similarities in the devices that exploded here last night and the other three devices."