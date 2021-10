Texas Governor Greg Abbott holds a press conference to discuss new measures after the first confirmed death in Texas, in Arlington, Texas, USA, 18 March 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/LARRY W. SMITH

Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott Monday banned all Covid-19 vaccine mandates in the state in response to what he called a “bullying" federal overreach by President Joe Biden.

“No entity in Texas can compel receipt of a Covid-19 vaccine by any individual, including an employee or a consumer, who objects to such vaccination for any reason of personal conscience, based on a religious belief, or for medical reasons,” Abbott said in an executive order.