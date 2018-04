A view of a US border control patrol from the Mexican border in Tijuana, Mexico, Apr. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Alejandro Zepeda

A US Border Patrol Officer scans the border between the United States and Mexico in the Tijuana River Valley in California USA across from Tijuana, Mexico, Aug. 27, 2010. EPA-EFE FILE/MIKE NELSON

The state of Texas on Friday announced the immediate deployment of 250 troops from the National Guard to the border with Mexico, in compliance with a presidential order.

The deployment was to be carried out over the next 72 hours, the Texas Military Department said.