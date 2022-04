The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals on 25 April 2022 granted a stay of execution for a Hispanic mother convicted in the 2007 death of her two-year-old daughter. That Austin-based court of last resort highlighted in its decision the fact that several members of the jury who in 2008 convicted Melissa Lucio (pictured her in this file photo) have publicly said they would not have opted for the death penalty had they been aware of all the evidence in the case. Her execution had been scheduled for 27 April 2022 but has now been suspended indefinitely. EFE/Jorge Fuentelsaz

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals on Monday granted a stay of execution for a Hispanic mother convicted in the 2007 death of her two-year-old daughter.

That Austin-based court of last resort highlighted in its decision the fact that several members of the jury who convicted Melissa Lucio in 2008 have publicly said they would not have opted for the death penalty had they been aware of all the evidence in the case.