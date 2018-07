An undated file photo from the year 2000 shows the death chamber inside the Huntsville Unit in Huntsville, Texas. EPA-EFE FILE/PAUL BUCK

The state of Texas, USA, on Tuesday executed a prisoner sentenced to death for fatally shooting a convenience store owner during a 2004 attempted robbery, despite pleas from the victim's family for clemency.

Christopher Young, 34, was pronounced dead at 6.38 pm local time (23.38 GMT) after receiving a lethal injection at Huntsville State Penitentiary in Huntsville, near Houston, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) reported.