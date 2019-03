An undated file photo from the year 2000 shows the death chamber inside the Huntsville Unit in Huntsville, Texas. EPA-EFE FILE/PAUL BUCK

The state of Texas on Thursday executed a 70-year-old man who was sentenced to death for the murders of his wife’s family members nearly 30 years ago.

Billie Coble was pronounced dead at 6.24pm local time (0024 GMT on Friday) after receiving a lethal injection at Huntsville prison (near Houston), according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.