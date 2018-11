Activists and some patients who use marijuana therapy hold placards against the patent for marijuana extracts, as they gather outside the Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

A man with a marijuana tattoo on his face smokes and looks on during a protest held to show opposition to the patent for marijuana extracts, outside the Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

A group of activists on Tuesday urged the Thai government not to approve applications by foreign companies for patents on medicinal cannabis as the country is set to legalize the drug for medical purposes.

Around 30 activists demonstrated in front of the seat of the government in Bangkok after several firms such as Japan's Otsuka, Luxemburg's Euro Celtique and Belgium's Solvay filed a dozen patent applications to research and develop medical cannabis.