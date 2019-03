Thai Future Forward Party co-founder and leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit gives an interview at the party's headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, Mar. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Thai Future Forward Party co-founder and leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit addresses the media during a press conference at the party's headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, Mar. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Thailand's opposition Anakot Mai ("Future Forward") party on Tuesday asked the Election Commission to make public the data from the Mar. 24 general election amid complaints of irregularities.

The party, which according to results released so far sits third in the number of both votes and seats, expressed "concerns" over problems detected at "many polling stations across the country."