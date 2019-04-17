The general-secretary of an emergent Thai political party that ran on a strong stance against the country's ruling military junta testified to police on Wednesday after authorities accused him of having threatened national security by posting a video on social media that was critical of another party's forced dissolution.
Piyabutr Saengkanokkul, whose Future Forward party received the third-highest number of ballots in the Mar. 24 general elections – 6.3 million votes – faces up to 12 years in prison if found guilty.