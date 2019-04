Thai Future Forward Party co-founder and leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit (C) talks to supporters after meeting with police at the Pathumwan Police Station in Bangkok, Thailand, Apr 6, 2019. EFE/EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Thai politician Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, leader of the emerging Future Forward Party that secured a large number of votes against Thailand's military junta in recent elections, testified Saturday in front of the police over sedition charges.

In the presence of some 200 followers, dozens of journalists and diplomats from a dozen countries, Thanathorn appeared at the Pathum Wan police station after thanking those present for their support.