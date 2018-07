Thai soldiers unload diving gear and rescue equipment during the ongoing rescue operation for the child soccer team and their assistant coach at Tham Luang cave in Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park, Chiang Rai province, Thailand, Jul. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

A handout photo made available by the Thai Royal Navy on Jul. 7, 2018 shows Thai Navy personnel preparing oxygen tanks for the ongoing rescue operations for the youth soccer team and their assistant coach, at Tham Luang cave in Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park, Chiang Rai province, Thailand. EPA-EFE/ROYAL THAI NAVY / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Thai Royal Navy on Jul. 7, 2018 shows Thai military personnel inside a cave complex during the ongoing rescue operations for the youth soccer team and their assistant coach, at Tham Luang cave in Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park, Chiang Rai province, Thailand. EPA-EFE/ROYAL THAI NAVY / HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Thai Royal Navy on Jul. 7, 2018 shows Thai military personnel inside a cave complex during the ongoing rescue operations for the youth soccer team and their assistant coach, at Tham Luang cave in Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park, Chiang Rai province, Thailand. EPA-EFE/ROYAL THAI NAVY / HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Thai authorities on Sunday confirmed that rescue teams were ready to begin operations to rescue 12 boys and their soccer coach who have been trapped inside a cave in northern Thailand since Jun. 23.

Official spokesperson Narongsak Ossottanakorn said that divers were preparing to enter the cave and that the water which was flooding the cave had receded significantly.