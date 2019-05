Kanya Theerawut, mother of Thai dissident Siam Theerawut, shows one of her favorite photos with her son, during an interview at her home on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, May 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Authorities in Thailand have denied any involvement in mounting reports of disappearances and killings of Thais accused of lèse-majesté, while other activists and their relatives continue to live in fear, both at home and abroad.

“I thought my life was going to be calmer after going into exile, but no (...) I am afraid because my friends are disappearing”, said Yam Faiyen, a 33-year-old Thai woman who lives in exile after being accused of defaming Thailand’s monarchy.