Thai workers use a machine to try to cut license-violating fake sports shoes in Bangkok, Thailand, Sept. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

A Thai worker stands next to pile of confiscated counterfeit and license-violating goods in Bangkok, Thailand, Sept. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

An assortment of Thai officials on Monday presided over the quasi-ceremonial destruction of countless confiscated objects deemed illicit, including fake watches, clothes, cell phones, toys, footwear and bootleg DVDs, as documented by an epa-efe reporter present.

The highest-ranking authority at the public event was Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prawit Wongsuwan, a powerful member of the military junta ruling the country since the 2014 coup d'etat who was recently at the epicenter of a scandal due to his unaccounted-for $1.5-million watch collection.