An assortment of Thai officials on Monday presided over the quasi-ceremonial destruction of countless confiscated objects deemed illicit, including fake watches, clothes, cell phones, toys, footwear and bootleg DVDs, as documented by an epa-efe reporter present.
The highest-ranking authority at the public event was Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prawit Wongsuwan, a powerful member of the military junta ruling the country since the 2014 coup d'etat who was recently at the epicenter of a scandal due to his unaccounted-for $1.5-million watch collection.