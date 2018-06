Thai police officers keep watch in front of some of the illegal drugs to be burned in a high-power oven during the 48th destruction of confiscated narcotics ceremony at Bang Pa-in Industrial Estate in Ayutthaya province, Thailand, Jun. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

Thai Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials prepare blocks of heroin as part of the illegal drugs to be burned in a high-power oven, during the 48th destruction of confiscated narcotics ceremony at Bang Pa-in Industrial Estate in Ayutthaya province, Thailand, Jun. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

A Thai police officer keeps watch as narcotics officials prepare illegal drugs to be burned in a high-power oven, during the 48th destruction of confiscated narcotics ceremony at Bang Pa-in Industrial Estate in Ayutthaya province, Thailand, Jun. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

A Thai police officer keeps watch as narcotics officials prepare illegal drugs to be burned in a high-power oven, during the 48th destruction of confiscated narcotics ceremony at Bang Pa-in Industrial Estate in Ayutthaya province, Thailand, Jun. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

Authorities in Thailand on Monday were destroying several tons of confiscated narcotics to mark the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on Tuesday, an epa journalist reports.

The confiscated drugs, including methamphetamine, heroin, opium, ecstasy or MDMA, cannabis, cocaine, codeine and psychotropic substances were reportedly worth nearly 13.7 billion baht ($415.5 million).