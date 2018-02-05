Indonesian multiple sclerosis patient Munish Mukhi, 30, (R) receives cannabis oil drops under his tongue by Thai medical staff member Bongkhodchatorn Thanapakpatanan (L) during the medical cannabis therapy at the Special Clinic in Bangkok, Thailand, Jan. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT ATTENTION: For the full PHOTO ESSAY text please see Advisory Notice epa06497704

Rudeemat Thongsawas looks at dark paste drying, as part of the cannabis oil extraction method which will be used for cancer treatment at a homemade drug laboratory inside the house of Thai marijuana guru Buntoon Niyamabha in Bangkok, Thailand, Jan. 14, 2018.

A Thai medical staff member prepares cannabis oil using for cancer treatment at the Special Clinic in Bangkok, Thailand, Jan. 13, 2018.

Thai marijuana guru Buntoon Niyamabha, 62, makes cannabis balm at his house in Bangkok, Thailand, Jan. 14, 2018.

Rudeemat Thongsawas, a family member of Thai marijuana guru Buntoon Niyamabha (not in picture) produces hemp medicine which will be used for health treatment at a house in Bangkok, Thailand, Jan. 14, 2018.

A Thai medical staff member prepares cannabis oil enema for cancer treatment during the medical cannabis therapy at the Special Clinic in Bangkok, Thailand, Jan. 13, 2018.

Cancer survivor Wichan Thongsawas, 87, shows his scars from stage four skin cancer with remarkable recovery after he received medical cannabis therapy, at a house in Bangkok, Thailand, Jan. 14, 2018.

Thai lung cancer patient Jitanan Sirikul, 57, (R) receives intravenous vitamins during the medical cannabis therapy at the Special Clinic in Bangkok, Thailand, Jan. 13, 2018.

A Thai smokes a marijuana joint at a house in Bangkok, Thailand, Jan. 20, 2018.

A view of marijuana capsule tablets for a patient who receives the medical cannabis therapy at the Special Clinic in Bangkok, Thailand, Jan. 13, 2018.

Thailand is looking at the next steps to become a medical marijuana hub in the region. Legislators, state officials, health experts, drug and narcotic enforcement agencies as well as the National Farmers Council have voiced support for decriminalization of soft drugs such as marijuana by legalizing plantations of the green herb for medical research and medicinal use.

The Food and Drug Administration of the Public Health Ministry opposes the idea, saying more debate is needed. Under existing Thai law, marijuana is illegal to consume or possess for any reason.