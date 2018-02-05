Thailand is looking at the next steps to become a medical marijuana hub in the region. Legislators, state officials, health experts, drug and narcotic enforcement agencies as well as the National Farmers Council have voiced support for decriminalization of soft drugs such as marijuana by legalizing plantations of the green herb for medical research and medicinal use.
The Food and Drug Administration of the Public Health Ministry opposes the idea, saying more debate is needed. Under existing Thai law, marijuana is illegal to consume or possess for any reason.