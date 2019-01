Tourists walk on high ground while smog lingers over the city as heavy air pollution continues to affect Bangkok, Thailand, Jan. 31, 2019. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

Smog lingers over the city as heavy air pollution continues to affect Bangkok, Thailand, Jan. 31, 2019. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

An officer from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration uses agricultural drones to spray a water based solution in the air during the operation in an attempt to ease the effects of heavy smog in Bangkok, Thailand, Jan. 31, 2019. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration's officers gathered before the operation in an attempt to ease the effects of heavy smog lingers in the air in Bangkok, Thailand, Jan. 31, 2019. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

Thai workers prepare agricultural drones during the operation in an attempt to ease the effects of heavy smog in Bangkok, Thailand, Jan. 31, 2019. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

Authorities in Bangkok were mulling various measures Thursday to bring down toxic pollution levels that have affected the Thai capital for weeks, including using agricultural drones to spray water and reducing traffic congestion.

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration governor Pol General Aswin Kwanmuang met over 200 experts from various sectors for a brainstorming session and issued a statement where he outlined the government's plans to contain the spiraling pollution.