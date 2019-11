A handout photo from the Chiang Rai Provincial Public Relations Office shows the entrance to Tham Luang cave, famous for the 2018 rescue of the Wild Boars soccer team and its coach, and which was reopened to the public as a tourist destination, in Chiang Rai province, Thailand, on Nov. 1, 2019. EPA-EFE HANDOUT/CHIANG RAI PROVINCIAL PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICE

Thailand’s Tham Luang cave, where 12 boys from the Wild Boars soccer team and their coach were trapped last year, officially reopened on Friday morning as a tourist highlight of the northern province of Chiang Rai.

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation announced the re-opening of Tham Luang cave after four days of operations testing. EFE-EPA