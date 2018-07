Thai rescue workers and associated officials plan a rescue operation for 12 football players and their coach, outside the Tham Luang cave, in the area of the Tham Luang Khun Nam Nang Noon Forest Park at Mae Sai district, Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand, on Jun. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/PONGMANAT TASIRI

Bicycles left by the missing football players lean against a railing at the entrance of a deep cave as officials search during a rescue operation at the Tham Luang cave in Tham Luang Khun Nam Nang Noon Forest Park in Chiang Rai province, Thailand, 26 June 2018. EPA-EFE/PONGMANAT TASIRI

The cave where 12 members of a youth soccer team and their coach became trapped for over two weeks, a story which grabbed international headlines, will be turned into a museum, officials told EFE on Thursday.

The 12 boys, between 11 and 16 years old, and their coach, 25, had gone into Tham Luang cave after finishing soccer training on Jun. 23, but a heavy rainstorm flooded the cave and blocked their way out, trapping them inside.