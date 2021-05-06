Given the slow Covid-19 vaccination rate in Thailand, several agencies in this country are offering organized trips to the United States and other countries such as Russia and Serbia to receive the shots from about $ 2,400.
Residents turn up for an emergency vaccination against the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in a bid to contain the rapid spreading of the pandemic for residents in Klong Toey slum community in Bangkok, Thailand, 04 May 2021. EFE-EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT
A Thai woman receives a shot of CoronaVac vaccine developed by Sinovac Biotech during an emergency vaccination drive against the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, in a bid to contain the rapid spreading of the pandemic in Klong Toey slum community in Bangkok, Thailand, 04 May 2021. EFE-EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT
People receive a shot of CoronaVac vaccine developed by Sinovac Biotech during an emergency vaccination drive against the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, in a bid to contain the rapid spreading of the pandemic in Klong Toey slum community in Bangkok, Thailand, 04 May 2021. EFE-EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT
