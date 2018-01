Thai author Sulak Sivaraksa (C) arrives with his supporters for a hearing on lese majeste indictment charges at the Martial Court in Bangkok, Thailand, Jan. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

Thai author Sulak Sivaraksa speaks to the media after a hearing on lese majeste indictment charges at the Martial Court in Bangkok, Thailand, Jan. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

Thai author Sulak Sivaraksa arrives for a hearing on lese majeste indictment charges at the Martial Court in Bangkok, Thailand, Jan. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

A Thai military court Wednesday withdrew lese majeste charges against a historian, who had questioned the authenticity of a sixteenth-century historical narrative.

The military prosecutor dismissed the charges against 85-year-old historian Sulak Sivaraksa over a lack of evidence, said ILaw, an organization that monitors judicial cases in Thailand with possible political ramifications.