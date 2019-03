Thai Raksa Chart Party leader Preechapol Pongpanich (C) and the party's executive members arrive at the Constitutional Court for a hearing on the party's possible dissolution over its controversial nomination of a Thai princess as a prime ministerial candidate, in Bangkok, Thailand, Mar. 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

A supporter weeps after the Constitutional Court ordered the dissolution of the Thai Raksa Chart Party for nominating a Thai princess as a prime ministerial candidate, at the Constitutional Court in Bangkok, Thailand, Mar. 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

A supporter breaks into tears after the Constitutional Court ordered the dissolution of the Thai Raksa Chart party for nominating a Thai princess as a prime ministerial candidate, at the Constitutional Court in Bangkok, Thailand, Mar. 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Thai Raksa Chart Party leader Preechapol Pongpanich (R) reacts as he is comforted by his fellow party members after the Constitutional Court ordered the dissolution of the party for nominating a Thai princess as a prime ministerial candidate, at the Constitutional Court in Bangkok, Thailand, Mar. 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Thai Raksa Chart Party leader Preechapol Pongpanich (C) speaks to the media after the Constitutional Court ordered the dissolution of the party for nominating a Thai princess as a prime ministerial candidate, at the Constitutional Court in Bangkok, Thailand, Mar. 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Thailand's Constitutional Court on Thursday ordered the dissolution of the opposition party that nominated the king’s elder sister as its prime ministerial candidate for the Mar. 24 general election.

The nine-judge panel unanimously ordered the dissolution of the Thai Raksa Chart party and banned, with six votes in favor and three against, the members of the party's executive committee from taking part in politics for 10 years.