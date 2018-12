Bahraini soccer player with Australian refugee status Hakeem al-Araibi (L) speaks to the media as he is escorted into the Criminal Court by authorities in Bangkok, Thailand, Dec. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Bahraini soccer player with Australian refugee status Hakeem Al-Araibi (L) is escorted into the Criminal Court by authorities in Bangkok, Thailand, Dec. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Bahraini soccer player with Australian refugee status Hakeem Al-Araibi (L) is escorted into the Criminal Court by authorities in Bangkok, Thailand, Dec. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

A Bangkok court on Tuesday extended the detention of a Bahraini soccer player amid mounting calls for his release to Australia where he is a permanent resident and recognized refugee.

The court extended 25-year-old Hakeem al-Araibi's detention period by 60 days to consider his extradition to Bahrain, his lawyer Natthasiri Bergman told EFE. The two countries do not have an extradition treaty.