Bahraini soccer player with Australian refugee status Hakeem Al-Araibi (C) reacts to journalists as he is escorted by Thai prison officers prior an extradition hearing at the Criminal Court in Bangkok, Thailand, Feb 4, 2019. EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

A Bangkok court on Monday extended the detention of a Bahraini soccer player until Apr.22, when he will present his defense arguments against Bahrain's extradition request.

Hakeem al-Araibi's lawyer Nadthasiri Bergman told EFE that he has 60 days - until Apr.5 - to file the documents for his appeal and the next hearing is scheduled for Apr. 22.