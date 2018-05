Migrant workers hold banners reading: 'Free Andy Hall' in support of British migrant workers' rights activist, Andy Hall, as they wait for his arrival for a sentencing hearing at the Bangkok South Criminal Court in Bangkok, Thailand, Sept. 20, 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/NARONG SANGNAK

British migrant workers rights activist, Andy Hall (C) walks after his sentencing hearing at the Bangkok South Criminal Court in Bangkok, Thailand, Sept. 20, 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/NARONG SANGNAK

A Thai court of appeals on Thursday acquitted a British activist, convicted of defamation in 2016 after he had reported alleged abuses against migrant workers in a fruit export firm.

The court accepted the appeal filed by the legal team of Andy Hall, who is currently abroad, and ruled that the activist's work showed there were real possibilities of human rights abuse in the factory of the Natural Fruit company, reported Finnish nonprofit Finnwatch, which had commissioned Hall's research.