Thai pro-democracy activist and one of the leaders of anti-government youth movement, 'Mike' Panupong Jadnok (C) arrives at the Criminal Court in Bangkok, Thailand, 03 September 2020. EFE/EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Thai lawyer and pro-democracy activist Anon Nampa (L) arrives at the Criminal Court in Bangkok, Thailand, 03 September 2020. EFE/EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Thai authorities on Monday released two student protest leaders on bail days after they were remanded in custody last week for violating the terms of their conditional release, judicial sources said.