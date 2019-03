A handout photo made available by the Royal Thai Government shows Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha pumping up his fist as he holds a girl on a trial service run passenger train during a visit to follow up the government's transportation projects and meet people in Khon Kaen province, northeastern Thailand, Mar. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/ROYAL THAI GOVERNMENT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha addressing the crowd during a visit to a railway station in Khon Kaen province, northeastern Thailand, Mar. 13, 2019.

The Thai Election Commission Thursday dismissed a lawsuit against the newly-formed political party Anakot Mai (the Future Forward Party), which still faces two other complaints ahead of the upcoming elections on Mar. 24.

The dismissed suit was presented on Mar. 6 by activist Srisuwan Janya, who had claimed that the party's leader, Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, had submitted a false resume on the party's website.