An armed Thai solider security guards as his comrades line up to cast their ballots during advance voting for the general election at a polling station in Pattani province, southern Thailand, Mar 17, 2019 (issued Mar 19, 2019). EPA-EFE/ABDULLAH WANGNI

A Thai-Muslim villager walks next to election campaign posters of various political parties on a roadside in Pattani province, southern Thailand, Mar 15, 2019 (issued Mar 19, 2019). EPA-EFE/ABDULLAH WANGNI

Far from the idyllic and tourist landscapes of Thailand, the deep south of the country has been mired in a bloody separatist conflict for 15 years, which has remained largely invisible despite resulting in more than 7,000 deaths.

In the city of Pattani, around 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) south of Bangkok, military checkpoints frequently appear on the roads amid posters and campaign meetings for the Mar. 24 national elections.