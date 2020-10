Pro-democracy protesters hold up mobile phones with flash lights during an anti-government protest at the Victory Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, 18 October 2020. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

Pro-democracy protesters hold up posters of the pro-democracy activist leader Parit Chiwarak. during an anti-government protest at the Victory Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, 18 October 2020. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

The government of Thailand on Monday ordered four local media outlets to delete and suspend their coverage of the pro-democracy protests that have gathered thousands of people in Bangkok daily for the past five days and that demand the resignation of the prime minister.

The authorities have used the "severe" emergency decree approved on Thursday, arguing that the content poses a threat to national security, according to a statement published by the authorities. EFE-EPA