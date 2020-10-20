The pro-democracy movement in Thailand has issued an ultimatum that expires on Tuesday evening for the government to release all detained protesters and annul the "severe" emergency decree approved Thursday to quell the ongoing street protests.
“Before 6 pm, the government must free all our friends! The emergency decree must be revoked! If the government fails to accept these demands, there will be no way to stop the people’s movement,” Free Youth, one of the most active organizers, said on social media. EFE-EPA