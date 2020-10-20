A person poses with a phone displaying Thai media web page showing the Royal Gazette of the government, who is ordering the ban media under the emergency decree, in Bangkok, Thailand, 19 October 2020. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Pro-democracy protesters flash three-finger salute and shout slogans against the prime minister during an anti-government protest at Kaset Intersection in Bangkok, Thailand, 19 October 2020. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

Pro-democracy protesters flash three-finger salute as they gather for an anti-government protest at Kaset Intersection in Bangkok, Thailand, 19 October 2020. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

The pro-democracy movement in Thailand has issued an ultimatum that expires on Tuesday evening for the government to release all detained protesters and annul the "severe" emergency decree approved Thursday to quell the ongoing street protests.

“Before 6 pm, the government must free all our friends! The emergency decree must be revoked! If the government fails to accept these demands, there will be no way to stop the people’s movement,” Free Youth, one of the most active organizers, said on social media. EFE-EPA