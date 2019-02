Bahraini soccer player with Australian refugee status Hakeem Al-Araibi (C-L) is escorted by Thai prison officers as he arrives for extradition hearing at the Criminal Court in Bangkok, Thailand, Feb. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Bahraini soccer player with Australian refugee status Hakeem Al-Araibi arrives for extradition hearing at the Criminal Court in Bangkok, Thailand, Feb. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Bahraini soccer player with Australian refugee status Hakeem Al-Araibi (2-L) walks while escorted by Thai prison officers following an extradition hearing at the Criminal Court in Bangkok, Thailand, Feb. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

The Thai government urged Manama and Canberra to talk to each other about their tug of war over a Bahraini refugee detained in Bangkok on Wednesday as Football Federation Australia canceled a training camp in the Southeast Asian capital.

In a statement, Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs defended its detention of Hakeem al-Araibi, an Australian resident and recognized refugee, who was held on Nov. 27 upon arrival from Melbourne to Bangkok with his wife for their honeymoon.