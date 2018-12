Participants wearing costumes take pictures on the track, during the first Bangkok Gay Sports Day at the National Stadium in Bangkok, Dec. 23, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE DIEGO AZUBEL

Participants wearing costumes parade at the first Bangkok Gay Sports Day at the National Stadium in Bangkok, Dec.23, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/DIEGO AZUBEL

The government of Thailand has approved a draft legislation to allow same-sex civil union, a step which could make it the first Asian country to recognize such partnerships once the bill is passed, official sources said on Wednesday.

Apichat, an official of the government spokesperson's office, told EFE that the government approved the Civil Partnership Bill on Tuesday.