(FILE) Rudeemat Thongsawas produces medical cannabis extract oil which will be used for cancer treatment at a homemade drug laboratory inside a house of Thai marijuana guru Buntoon Niyamabha in Bangkok, Thailand, Jan. 14, 2018. . EPA-EFE FILE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

(FILE) A Thai health official displays confiscated marijuana bring prepared for medical research at the Government Pharmaceutical Organization in Bangkok, Thailand, Sep. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

The government of Thailand on Tuesday approved a reform to legalize the medicinal use of cannabis, which would make it the first Southeast Asian country to do so.

The government led by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha said in a statement that the proposal to reform its narcotics laws would be presented to parliament.