A handout photo made available by the Royal Thai Government shows Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha speaking on Thai Television pool in Bangkok, Thailand, 21 October 2020 (issued 22 October 2020). EFE-EPA/THE ROYAL THAI GOVERNMENT / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Royal Thai Government shows Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha speaking on Thai Television pool in Bangkok, Thailand, 21 October 2020 (issued 22 October 2020). EFE-EPA/THE ROYAL THAI GOVERNMENT / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Thailand ended Thursday the emergency decree it imposed last week to outlaw demonstrations demanding democratic reforms, as organizers began the first of a three-day truce after nine days of almost constant protests.

The decree, imposed Oct. 15, and which prohibited political meetings of more than four people among others measures, was lifted at noon local time (5 am GMT), according to the royal Thai gazette. EFE-EPA