A general view of the Thai Parliament as members of the National Reform Council (NRC) voting on the new draft constitution at Parliament House in Bangkok, Thailand, Sept. 6, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/NARONG SANGNAK

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha speaks to the media at a news conference following a weekly cabinet meeting at the Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, Jan. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/NARONG SANGNAK

The National Legislative Assembly of Thailand, whose members were handpicked by the military junta that took power in the May 2014 coup, decided to postpone the general elections until February 2019.

The National Legislative Assembly of Thailand approved on Thursday night a decision to allow an organic bill on the elections to take effect and the general elections to be held 90 days after it was passed and published in the Royal Gazette, instead of enacting it immediately.