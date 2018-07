Thailand on Saturday was marking the 66th birthday of King Maha Vajiralongkorn, while a date for his formal coronation has yet to be announced almost two years after he was declared king.

Vajiralongkorn, also known as Rama X as he is the 10th monarch of the Chakri dynasty, was named king after the death of his hugely popular father, Bhumibol Adulyadej or Rama IX, who died at the age of 88 on Oct. 13, 2016.