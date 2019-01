Thai pro-democracy activists display placards calling for elections to be held on Feb. 24, 2019 during a rally in Bangkok, Thailand, Jan. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Pro-democracy demonstrators shout slogans during a rally to protest the possible delay of the general election in Bangkok, Thailand, Jan. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha (C) receives flowers from supporters during his visit to a community in Samut Prakan province, Thailand, Dec. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/STR THAILAND OUT

The military junta that governs Thailand issued a decree on Wednesday asking the Electoral Commission to set a date for elections this year after nearly five years of dictatorship.

A Commission spokesperson confirmed to EFE that it would announce the date of elections within five days after the decree comes into effect. The polls must be held before May 9.