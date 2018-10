A Thai Buddhist monk (R) receives food as morning alms on a sidewalk in Bangkok, Thailand, Oct. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/DIEGO AZUBEL ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

A Thai Buddhist monk stands on a scale outside a pharmacy after collecting food as morning alms on a sidewalk in Bangkok, Thailand, Oct. 11, 2018.

An overweight Thai Buddhist monk receives food as morning alms in Bangkok, Thailand, Oct. 13, 2018.

A Thai Buddhist monk receives food as morning alms in Bangkok, Thailand, Oct. 13, 2018.

An overweight Thai Buddhist monk walks with his bowl waiting to receive food as morning alms in Bangkok, Thailand, Oct. 13, 2018.

A Thai Buddhist monk receives food as morning alms in Bangkok, Thailand, Oct. 13, 2018.

As Thai Buddhist monks filtered out on the streets Monday morning to beg for alms, concern over a rise in obesity among them owing to a sedentary lifestyle and a diet laden with sugar and fat continued to grow in the country.

Almost 48 percent of the monks in Bangkok suffer from obesity, according to a 2016 study by the Chulalongkorn University and the Thai Health Promotion Foundation, which warned that obesity was a "ticking time bomb" for the monks.