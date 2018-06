A Thai officer from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the military officials (L) move cartons containing illegal drugs which will be checked before being burned, at the FDA warehouse in Nonthaburi, on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, Jun 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

Thai military officials on Thursday checked confiscated illegal drugs on the outskirts of Bangkok ahead of their destruction later this month, an epa journalist reports.

Masked officials moved boxes of drugs from the Food and Drug Administration warehouse in Nonthaburi to check the types of drugs and the quantity of them.