A Royal Thai Police officer uses a mobile phone to take a picture before a scheduled demolition of unregistered fishing vessels on the banks of the Tha Chin River in Samut Sakhorn, Thailand, Sept. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Unregistered fishing vessels are destroyed on the banks of the Tha Chin River in Samut Sakhorn, Thailand, Sept. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Members of Thai immigration police wait at the pier to observe a scheduled demolition of unregistered fishing vessels in Samut Sakhorn, Thailand, Sept. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Thai officials destroyed a number of unregistered boats on the banks of the Tha Chin River near Bangkok on Wednesday as part of an initiative to protect the country's maritime environment.

A government survey identified almost 900 unregistered boats docked in Thailand, prompting officials to launch a campaign of eradicating the vessels to make the fishing fleet database more accurate and protect the country's fisheries.