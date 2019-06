Representatives from six political parties: pro-junta political party Palang Pracharath, Action Coalition for Thailand (ACT) party, National Development Party, Thai Local Power Party, Thai Forest Conservation Party and People Reform Party; pose for a group photo after a joint press conference at a hotel in Bangkok, Thailand, June 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, leader of the Future Forward Party, talks to a reporter during an interview at the party's headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, May 28, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha delivers his speech during the 2019 National Anti-Trafficking in Persons Day event in Bangkok, Thailand, Jun. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Thailand's parliament voted Wednesday to give another term as prime minister to Gen. Prayuth Chan-ocha, who has been in power since leading a military coup in 2014.

The incumbent prevailed by 500-244 over Thanathorn Juangroongruankrit, a political newcomer opposed to military rule, after more than 10 hours of debate during a special joint session of the Senate and lower house.