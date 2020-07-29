Thailand’s Prime Minister ordered a panel be set up Wednesday to probe the dropped charges against the heir of the multi-billion dollar Red Bull franchise, who stood accused of a hit-and-run that killed a policeman eight years ago in Bangkok.
A photograph made available on 06 September 2012 shows alleged hit-and run driver Vorayuth Yoovidhya (R) grandson of the creator of Red Bull energy drink accompanies with his mother Daranee (L) pay respect to the body of the late Police Senior Sergeant Major Wichean Klinprasert, who was killed by car crash accident during a funeral ceremony at a Buddhist temple in Bangkok, Thailand, 05 September 2012. EPA/STR THAILAND OUT
