The Secretary Genaral of the Narcotics Control Board, Sirinya Sitdhichai (2-R) and relevant authorities inspect seized crystal methamphetamine on display during a press conference at the Narcotics Control Board Office in Bangkok, Thailand, Sep 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

Thai authorities have arrested a Taiwanese national on suspicion of attempting to smuggle over 350 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, police said at a press conference in Bangkok on Thursday.

Chiang Yi-Pin entered Thailand last Friday, and was arrested on Wednesday in the coastal resort city of Pattaya, approximately 150 kilometers southeast of the capital Bangkok, with 355 kg (738 pounds) of crystal methamphetamine (also known as "ice" or "ya ba" in Thai) which he was allegedly preparing to export to Taiwan, according to a statement by the Narcotics Control Board.