Thai politician Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit (C), co-founder of the newly formed Future Forward Party, and his party members arrive to meet with the officials for acknowledgement of computer crime charges at the Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) in Bangkok, Thailand, Sep. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

The Thai police on Monday charged the co-founder of a new political party and two of his associates based on a complaint by the ruling military junta over a video they published on Facebook criticizing the government.

Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, 39, and his colleagues from the Future Forward Party were accused of violating the Computer Crimes Act, considered a censorship tool by human rights groups, which carries sentences of up to five years in prison.