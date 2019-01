Thailand's police confirmed Wednesday that mutilated bodies found in a river bordering Laos belong to two opponents of the Thai monarchy who had been exiled in the neighboring country.

Two police officers from Nakhon Phanom in northwestern Thailand confirmed to EFE that the bodies found on Dec. 27 and 29 floating on the Mekong River belong to Chatchan Buphawan "Phuchana" and Kraidech Deelert "Kasalong" who had fled to Laos following the 2014 military coup.