Thai people holds hand fans with caricature of Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha with Pinocchio nose in Bangkok, Thailand, May 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

A Thai pro-democracy activist Sirawith Seritiwat (C), also known as 'Ja New' hands out hand fans with caricature of Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha with Pinocchio nose to pedestrians during a rally calling for general election outside a shopping mall in Bangkok, Thailand, May 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

A Thai police officer attempts to stop pro-democracy activist Sirawith Seritiwat (C), also known as 'Ja New' to hand out hand fans with caricature of Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha with Pinocchio nose during a rally calling for general election outside a shopping mall in Bangkok, Thailand, May 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Thai police on Friday attempted to block a pro-democracy movement from handing out pamphlets that were critical of the country's prime minister.

Sirawith "Ja New" Seritiwat and activists with the Democracy Restoration Movement were distributing fans at the entrance of a Skytrain station in central Bangkok bearing a caricature of Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha, the head of the military junta which has ruled the southeast Asian nation since a coup in 2014.