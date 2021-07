Pro-democracy protesters are hit by water cannon during a demonstration against a charter amendment at Parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, 17 November 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/DIEGO AZUBEL

A pro-democracy protester rinses his face after riot police fired water canons with pepper spray during an anti-government protest in Bangkok, Thailand, 16 October 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Pro-democracy protesters use umbrellas for protection as riot police fire water canons with pepper spray during an anti-government protest in Bangkok, Thailand, 16 October 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Thai police used water cannons filled with chemical irritants to disperse student-led protests demanding democratic reforms in the country, Amnesty International (AI) said Friday.

In a report, titled "My face burned as if on fire," the nonprofit analyzes and documents the use of excessive force used by the security forces against the massive peaceful demonstrations that began last year.