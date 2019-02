A TV grab photo from Television Pool of Thailand shows a portrait of Princess Ubolratana Mahidol (L) and Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun (R) during a nationwide televised Royal Statement by Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn prohibiting his elder sister Princess Ubolratana from entering politics in, Bangkok, Thailand, Feb.8, 2019 EPA-EF/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

A TV grab photo from Television Pool of Thailand shows a portrait of Princess Ubolratana Mahidol during a nationwide televised Royal Statement by Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn prohibiting his elder sister Princess Ubolratana from entering politics in, Bangkok, Thailand, Feb. 8, 2019 EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

The Thai Raksa Chart party on Saturday withdrew the candidature of Princess Ubolratana for the prime minister's post of the country, hours after her brother, the King of Thailand, called her nomination inappropriate.

The party said in a statement that it would submit to the royal order out of loyalty and respect towards the members of the royal household.