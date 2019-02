A TV grab photo from Television Pool of Thailand shows a portrait of Princess Ubolratana Mahidol during a nationwide televised Royal Statement by Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn prohibiting his elder sister Princess Ubolratana from entering politics in, Bangkok, Thailand, Feb. 8, 2019 EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

The Thai princess who has announced she was running for prime ministerŽs post and was quickly opposed by her brother, the king, on Saturday thanked the people of Thailand for their support.

In a message that sounded like a farewell posted on her Instagram account, Princess Ubolratana, 67, did not comment on her candidature that was called "inappropriate" by the monarch, King Maha Vajiralongkorn, 66.